Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,256.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.30. 721,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The company has a market cap of $888.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

