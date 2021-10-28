Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $194,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.86. 869,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

