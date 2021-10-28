FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $431.86 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $440.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

