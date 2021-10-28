Far Peak Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 25,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 987% compared to the average daily volume of 2,365 call options.

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Far Peak Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 280,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.