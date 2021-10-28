Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

