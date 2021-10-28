FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Announces Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,134. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FARO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of FARO Technologies worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

