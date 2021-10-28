Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

