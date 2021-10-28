FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Andrew (Andy) Brown Sells 539,000 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £6,376,370 ($8,330,768.23).

LON FDM opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 43.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($18.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,266.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.77.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.