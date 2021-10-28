Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $0.84. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 3,999,545 shares trading hands.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

