Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

