Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.93% of OptimizeRx worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.