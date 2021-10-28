Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 25,440 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.75% of Vocera Communications worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 704.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

