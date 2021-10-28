Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,713 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Fortis worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

