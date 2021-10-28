Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 524,303 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 893.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Albertsons Companies worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

