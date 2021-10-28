Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

