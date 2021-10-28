Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.97% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $658,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GHG stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

