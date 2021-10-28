Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.48% of Jack in the Box worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 60,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,158,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.