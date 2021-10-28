Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

