Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of LGI Homes worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $105,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGIH opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.