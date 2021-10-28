Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.34 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,421 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Algert Global LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

RLJ opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

