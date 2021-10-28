Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Krystal Biotech worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

