Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Nielsen worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after buying an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

