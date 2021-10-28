Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

