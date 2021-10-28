Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.80 Million Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 807,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of Quest Resource worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

QRHC opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

