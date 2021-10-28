Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Denali Therapeutics worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 296.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 299.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,891. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

