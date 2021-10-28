Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.73 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Skillz worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

