Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 431,673.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,054 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.