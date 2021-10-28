Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,347 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 176,460 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

