Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Camping World worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after buying an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 108,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

