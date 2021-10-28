Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,936 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.