Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

