Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.38% of iRobot worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.12. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

