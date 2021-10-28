Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2,898.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.