Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $12.01 Million in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $16.69 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.