Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

