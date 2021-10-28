Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $10.94 Million Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.66% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

