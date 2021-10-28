Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 180,305 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of SMART Global worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,016 shares of company stock worth $4,813,986. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

