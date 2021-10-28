Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 419,167 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2,343.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vale by 6,617.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

