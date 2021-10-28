Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 50,661 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.80% of Cumulus Media worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 195.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 33.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

