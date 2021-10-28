Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 7,036 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.92% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of VNDA opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

