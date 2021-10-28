Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of 360 DigiTech worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

