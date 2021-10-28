Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 128,954 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DaVita worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.43.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

