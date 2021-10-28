Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 179,850 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 179,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.