Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,370 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Koppers worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.