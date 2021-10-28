Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of First Bancorp worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 78.5% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

