Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

FERG opened at $150.87 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,492,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $113,925,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

