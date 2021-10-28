Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

FRRVY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

