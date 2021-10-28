Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF remained flat at $$1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

