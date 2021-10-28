Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.94

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

