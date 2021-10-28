FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,921.10. 68,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

